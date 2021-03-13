Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $6.48 Million Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,017 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of PBF Energy worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 38.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,552,000 after acquiring an additional 922,090 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth about $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 181.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 78,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $18.40 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.