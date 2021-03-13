Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $8.37 Million Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,446 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Ultra Clean worth $8,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Swedbank bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,983,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,481,000 after acquiring an additional 830,322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $226,064.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,503.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $780,534 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. Cowen increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

