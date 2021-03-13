Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Stamps.com worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 139,108 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 304.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,363,000 after acquiring an additional 501,012 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 613,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 272,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,413,000 after acquiring an additional 171,261 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.25, for a total value of $598,245.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at $598,245.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $12,215,520 over the last 90 days. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $190.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.32 and a 200-day moving average of $221.54. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.67 and a 52 week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

