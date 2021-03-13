Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Merit Medical Systems worth $11,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,658,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,681 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $61.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

