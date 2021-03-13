Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,705 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Lakeland Financial worth $11,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $49,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $279,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,905 shares of company stock worth $5,268,237 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $76.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

