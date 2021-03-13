Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,063 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Kontoor Brands worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KTB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,989 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,618,000 after acquiring an additional 458,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,299,000 after acquiring an additional 299,525 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KTB stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

