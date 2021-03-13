Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New $10.55 Million Investment in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 528,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,553,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Alkermes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALKS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 21.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 62.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 107,627 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 21.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 165.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 66,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 41,354 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

