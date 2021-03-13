Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 160,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of PROG as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PROG in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

PRG stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. PROG’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

