Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 239,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.67% of TPI Composites at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $50.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.