Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,767 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Amedisys worth $60,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.64.

Shares of AMED stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.01. 966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,514. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total value of $158,241.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,477.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,648. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

