Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,322 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Big Lots worth $9,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $1,806,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 116.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter worth about $255,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.11. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

