Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 484,895 Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 484,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,142,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Red Rock Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

RRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

