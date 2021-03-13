Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 146,264 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,794,000 after buying an additional 2,437,918 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,772,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,079 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,937,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth $60,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of SHO stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.