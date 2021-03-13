Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Tenable worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TENB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $40.85 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $340,894.29. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,067.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $1,752,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,844 shares in the company, valued at $48,447,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,157 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

