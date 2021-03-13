Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Etsy worth $11,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $165,625,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Etsy by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Etsy by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,188,000 after acquiring an additional 449,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $221.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.52.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $280,750.79. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $291,593.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,699 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

