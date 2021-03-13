Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,518 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,518 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Five9 worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Five9 by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $168.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $201.75. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -317.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total transaction of $2,107,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,184,108.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,981 shares of company stock worth $14,694,389. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

