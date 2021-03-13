Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 667 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $524.82 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $603.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $549.08 and a 200-day moving average of $445.40.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.