Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 77,679 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 77,679 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Crocs worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CROX. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $81.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.51. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.09.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CROX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. OTR Global started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $59,591,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,902. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

