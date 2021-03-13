Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 79,651 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,651 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Penn National Gaming worth $11,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,840,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,035,142 shares of company stock valued at $375,038,743. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $130.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PENN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

