Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes $12.04 Million Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 599,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of American Eagle Outfitters as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $335,059,000 after purchasing an additional 189,698 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,179,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,395,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEO opened at $29.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

