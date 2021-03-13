Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes $12.28 Million Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 724,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,276,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of International Game Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 680,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

International Game Technology stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

