Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes $13.44 Million Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 146,692 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,440,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Workiva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth $2,535,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Workiva by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Workiva by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Shares of WK stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average is $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.33 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $237,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,724.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $2,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,579,202.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $4,749,430. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

