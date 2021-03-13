Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes $9.84 Million Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 257,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,842,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of MaxLinear at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 4,211.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $135,610.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $100,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,768 shares of company stock worth $4,408,620 over the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MXL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Shares of MXL opened at $35.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

