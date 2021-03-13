Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 522,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,619,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of fuboTV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,726,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,303,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,857,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $32.31 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

