Function X (FX) Achieves Market Cap of $46.52 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $46.52 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 58.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,095.13 or 0.99795728 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00013736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00031391 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00079243 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001034 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,689,484 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

