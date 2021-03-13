Function X (FX) Achieves Market Cap of $46.52 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $46.52 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 58.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,095.13 or 0.99795728 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00013736 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00031391 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00079243 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000419 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001034 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003186 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
