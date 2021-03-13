Fundamenta Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.65 Million (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Fundamenta token can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00000981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $444,858.92 and approximately $2.65 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.46 or 0.00445706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00061555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00050786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00090407 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00067653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.14 or 0.00515258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,212,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 738,779 tokens. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

