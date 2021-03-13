Fuse Network (FUSE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.42 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $14.63 million and $3.42 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

