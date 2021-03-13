Gala (GALA) Price Tops $0.0298 on Exchanges

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. Gala has a market capitalization of $208.17 million and $670,580.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gala has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Gala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.72 or 0.00443392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00061022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00088454 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00067207 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.10 or 0.00511166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars.

