GAMB Market Capitalization Reaches $3.81 Million (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, GAMB has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $20,192.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00048909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.16 or 0.00663877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00066188 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00038241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.