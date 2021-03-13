GameCredits (GAME) Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $16.23 million and $423,772.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,331,665 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

