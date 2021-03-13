Gameswap Reaches Market Cap of $23.59 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 70.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Gameswap token can now be bought for about $2.77 or 0.00004530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gameswap has traded 76.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $23.59 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.96 or 0.00459858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00061840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00051154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00068428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00083211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.49 or 0.00513098 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012056 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,524,535 tokens. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.