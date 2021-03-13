Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Update

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the February 11th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of GNENF stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,853. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. Ganfeng Lithium has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $19.50.
Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile
