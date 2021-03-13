Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Update

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the February 11th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of GNENF stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,853. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. Ganfeng Lithium has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

