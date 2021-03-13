Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,919,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.45% of Gannett worth $66,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gannett by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 25,084 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Tuesday.

GCI opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $788.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.91.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.