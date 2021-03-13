Garlicoin Price Reaches $0.0196 on Major Exchanges (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $851.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 62,528,556 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Garlicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

