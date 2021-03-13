Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 755,700 shares, an increase of 117.3% from the February 11th total of 347,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 604,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 683,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

