Geeq Price Tops $1.23 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Geeq has traded up 39.6% against the dollar. One Geeq token can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $10.26 million and $398,617.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.74 or 0.00462340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00062161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00049494 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00070141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00081509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.43 or 0.00531995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011709 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,372,222 tokens. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

