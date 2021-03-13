Gem Exchange And Trading Market Cap Reaches $14.87 Million (GXT)

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Gem Exchange And Trading token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges. Gem Exchange And Trading has a total market cap of $14.87 million and $466,184.00 worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.54 or 0.00461449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00062785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00052271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00069599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00084480 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.82 or 0.00516789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012317 BTC.

About Gem Exchange And Trading

Gem Exchange And Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,824,609 tokens. The official website for Gem Exchange And Trading is www.gxtglobal.com

