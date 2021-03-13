Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Capitalization Hits $118.26 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001626 BTC on exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $118.26 million and $7.58 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00048067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.08 or 0.00648756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00066240 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025126 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00035457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 119,121,021 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

