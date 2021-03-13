Gemsstock Limited Buys New Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gemsstock Limited bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 149,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,224,000. Morgan Stanley comprises about 6.2% of Gemsstock Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

