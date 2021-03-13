Gemsstock Limited Buys Shares of 263,000 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Gemsstock Limited purchased a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 263,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000. Murphy Oil comprises about 1.9% of Gemsstock Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gemsstock Limited owned approximately 0.17% of Murphy Oil as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $107,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.23.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,982.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,017 shares of company stock worth $1,246,528 in the last ninety days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MUR opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

