Gemsstock Limited Takes $10.84 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gemsstock Limited bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,838,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 6.6% of Gemsstock Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 352,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,903,000 after purchasing an additional 51,749 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 293.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $348.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $350.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

