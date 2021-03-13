General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Lowered by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $176.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $176.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.40. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

