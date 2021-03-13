General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,169 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises 0.3% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,422 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in General Electric by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,088,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,949,305. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

