General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,170,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,887 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.34% of General Mills worth $480,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.55. 141,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,743,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.29. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.