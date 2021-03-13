Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

GPC opened at $113.57 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.13 and its 200-day moving average is $99.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

