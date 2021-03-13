GeoCoin Market Cap Tops $1.61 Million (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $24,868.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 48.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00053573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.57 or 0.00362912 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,948.37 or 0.99829124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00013694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00031091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00078779 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000753 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

