GET Protocol (GET) Trading Up 75.7% This Week

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $46.66 million and $2.27 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for about $4.10 or 0.00006694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 75.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00048116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.04 or 0.00651927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00066118 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00025168 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00035439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

