GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,432,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634,493 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.75% of GFL Environmental worth $70,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at $385,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.