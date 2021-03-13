Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Update

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 891,800 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the February 11th total of 493,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 445.9 days.

GBNXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays cut Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Gibson Energy stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 25.24. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

