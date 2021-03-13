Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GJNSY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

Shares of GJNSY stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.